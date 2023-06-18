West Ham United could make a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja as they look to strengthen their options up front this summer.

That is according to journalist Dean Jones, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about the Hammers’ plans as they consider selling Gianluca Scamacca to Roma.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Armando Broja has become something of a forgotten man at Chelsea. He missed the second-half of last season due to a serious injury ahead of the campaign’s resumption following the World Cup.

West Ham eyeing Armando Broja

Cruelly, Broja was probably someone the Blues were crying out for at that stage of the season. They were woeful in front of goal, and lacked an out and out striker to lead the line.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

You would imagine that Chelsea will sign a striker in the transfer window. And with that, West Ham could offer Broja the chance to move elsewhere.

Jones has told Give Me Sport that the Hammers are looking into a potential deal for the Albania international. It comes with the Europa Conference League winners discussing selling Scamacca after just one year at the London Stadium.

However, Jones added that Broja does want the chance to show Mauricio Pochettino what he can do.

Of course, there is an element of risk attached to making a move for a player who sustained such a devastating injury. But he is only 21. He has so much time to get his development back on track.

And he has shown glimpses of his quality in the Premier League. He was ‘sensational‘ at times on loan at Southampton.

Much may depend on what terms Chelsea would want before letting Broja go. But it could be an inspired move if West Ham can reach some kind of agreement.