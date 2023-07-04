Report: West Ham now deciding whether to sign 25-year-old player who Rio Ferdinand called ‘invaluable’

The latest reports suggest that West Ham could look to make a move for one of their midfield targets Edson Alvarez this summer.

According to The Guardian, West Ham apparently want to look to replace Declan Rice with two midfielders. Due to this, it could lead them to apparently revive their interest in Edson Alvarez.

They are apparently weighing up whether to make a move for him, but it all depends on if the midfielder’s move to Borussia Dortmund breaks down.

With the Hammers looking to sign multiple players in this position, they will no doubt have many other targets in case they cannot make a move for Alvarez.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

West Ham could make a move for Edson Alvarez

With Declan Rice reportedly joining Arsenal, West Ham are losing arguably the best player in their squad. Due to this, you can understand why they apparently want to sign two midfielders to replace him.

Alvarez would be a very solid signing were the Hammers to make a bid for him. His top quality is emphasised by the fact that Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked to signing him.

West Ham are playing in the Europa League next season and due to this, they need a lot of strength in depth. Their campaign in the Premier League last season was poor as they were embroiled in a relegation battle.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

The Hammers have shown that they can battle for top eight in the Premier League over the years. This, combined with their Europa Conference League win, as well as their great stadium, would be a great selling point for any player.

Speaking on BT Sport (26/10 7:37pm), Ferdinand, called the player ‘invaluable‘. This is definitely proven by the seven trophies to his name at the age of 25 years-old.

West Ham are definitely interested in a very strong midfielder. It would feel like a great coup if they were able to get him signed.