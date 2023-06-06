Report: West Ham now considering move for 'incredible' 26-year-old who impressed Antonio Conte this season











West Ham are considering making a move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson this summer.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that David Moyes is eyeing something of a potential overhaul amid doubts over the future of Declan Rice.

Obviously, if Rice goes, West Ham have their eye on a number of midfielders, including James Ward-Prowse. But Football Transfers adds that there is also interest in Dean Henderson.

West Ham eyeing Dean Henderson

Henderson has spent this past season on loan at Nottingham Forest. And while he missed most of the second-half of the campaign due to injury, he absolutely played his part in keeping Steve Cooper’s side in the top-flight.

It is actually very interesting when you look at Henderson’s record compared with Keylor Navas.

The Englishman made one more appearance than Navas in the Premier League. But he managed to keep four more clean sheets, managing six. Navas also conceded one more goal.

It is hard to imagine Henderson staying at Manchester United beyond this summer. And in truth, a return to the City Ground surely looks like the safest bet after Navas’ loan spell came to an end.

But it seems that the Hammers are in the mix. Obviously, replacing Lukasz Fabianski is something Moyes will have to think about sooner or later.

Alphonse Areola has been a decent understudy and has the potential to be first-choice. And with that, you have to wonder why Henderson would want to join the Irons over Forest, if they offer him the chance to return.

It would be a coup for West Ham to sign Henderson. He is an ‘incredible‘ goalkeeper who has played for his country.

But it does feel as though the Hammers will have their work cut out convincing him to join.