West Ham United have identified Joao Palhinha as their top target to replace Declan Rice this summer, and are confident that they will be able to sign the Fulham midfielder.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, following the news that Declan Rice looks set to leave the London Stadium after leading the Hammers to Europa Conference League glory on Wednesday.

West Ham fans must be incredibly excited about the summer. Of course, losing Rice is a massive blow. But his departure is surely going open the door for the side to move forward – if any money is spent correctly.

West Ham confident of Joao Palhinha move

But signing the right replacement for Rice is pivotal. And the Daily Mail reports that the name at the top of their wishlist is Joao Palhinha.

The Portuguese was outstanding for Fulham this past season. He proved to be a revelation following his £20 million switch to Craven Cottage.

And keeping him is potentially going to be pivotal to how Marco Silva’s men fare in their second year back in the top-flight.

However, the Daily Mail reports that West Ham are confident of signing Palhinha. Meanwhile, they are also admirers of the likes of Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse.

Palhinha is a bit older than Kalvin Phillips. And you would imagine that Fulham would want the chance to make a big profit before they even considered letting him go.

But he could be an inspired signing for West Ham. Former boss Ruben Amorim described the 28-year-old as ‘special‘.

West Ham may be about to lose their best player. But his departure should open the door for the club to move forward if handled correctly.

Bringing Palhinha in would be a really smart move.