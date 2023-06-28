The latest reports suggest that West Ham are interested in strengthening their attack by bringing Callum Hudson-Odoi to the club.

According to CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs in his CaughtOffside report, West Ham have made enquiries around the availability and the possible price for Hudson-Odoi.

The report suggests that the winger is also attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. He is apparently assessing his future and wants to stay in Europe.

Apparently Crystal Palace and Fulham are two other sides who are keen on signing the winger and like West Ham, they have made enquiries.

(Photo by Alexander Scheuber – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

West Ham want Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi definitely has Premier League talent and the potential to push himself even further. The sad thing is that he has been too inconsistent whilst at Chelsea.

He is a top talent that Arjen Robben once deemed ‘one of the best’ talents in Europe. Perhaps a move to a club of West Ham’s stature would suit him perfectly.

They have the Europa League to compete in as well as the Premier League so good depth in attack is essential.

With the winger still only 22 and also versatile, he seems like a very exciting player for the Hammers to be interested in.

If David Moyes could get him back to his best then they would have a great player on their hands.

The club already have Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma. Bringing in Hudson-Odoi would mean Moyes always has an alternative option if one is not playing at his best.

It would also be a good move for the 22 year-old who has won the Champions League. He would get a lot more game time than he currently does at Chelsea.