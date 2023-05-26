Report: West Ham leading the chase for £50m Premier League midfielder











West Ham are preparing for a changing of the guard in their midfield and reports believe that they are one of the clubs leading the chase for Scott McTominay.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are looking to bolster their midfield with the signing of Mason Mount. Due to this, they are looking to move on some of their current midfielders. McTominay is a player they are happy to sell.

The report goes on to say that Newcastle United and West Ham are interested in the player. David Moyes sees him as a potential replacement for Declan Rice.

A source close to Manchester United spoke to The Sun and claimed that “Newcastle and West Ham are at the front of the queue” for McTominay’s signature. The Scottish international wants to be playing more football next season.

West Ham want Scott McTominay

It is no shock to see reports linking the Hammers to a midfielder. Captain and key player Declan Rice is heavily linked with a move away, the latest from The Daily Mail suggests Arsenal and Manchester United want to sign him.

If they were to lose Rice, then McTominay would be a great replacement. The defensive midfielder, who is 26 years-old, would bring experience and similar qualities to Rice. He is a good box-to-box midfielder who contributes defensively. He can also score a few goals too, with his recent exploits for Scotland catching the eye in particular.

McTominay is also highly-rated by many, with Diego Simeone calling him one of the “best midfielders in the world“.

Other reports from The Sun say Manchester United have placed a £50 million price tag on the Scotsman. With West Ham demanding £100 million for Rice, they should be able to buy McTominay and also bolster the squad further if Rice does move on.

