Report: West Ham join Tottenham and Chelsea in Vincent Kompany race











Tottenham Hotspur could now be up against West Ham United in pursuit of Vincent Kompany.

TEAMTalk has reported that the Hammers have expressed an interest in the Tottenham and Chelsea target.

As well as West Ham, Spurs and the Blues, Crystal Palace are apparently in pursuit of Kompany too.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs are currently on the lookout for a new manager after parting company with Antonio Conte in March.

Meanwhile, David Moyes is still with the Hammers, but his future is uncertain in wake of a difficult season.

With quite a few clubs eyeing changes in the dugout, many seem to have set their sights on Kompany.

The 37-year-old has enjoyed a sensational maiden season with Burnley.

Not only has he got them promoted at the first attempt, but has overhauled their style of football.

In February, The Athletic dubbed them “the Manchester City of the Championship”.

They are ‘attacking, creative, possession-based, high-intensity and territorially dominant.’

According to TEAMtalk, Kompany ‘features very highly on the shortlist for Tottenham’.

Daniel Levy reportedly sees him as a ‘solid candidate to replace Antonio Conte’.

The report then mentions West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested in the Belgian.

They will all have to compete with a Chelsea side that has Kompany on their two-man final shortlist.

And last but not least, Burnley don’t plan to let him go so easily.

They have reportedly offered him a new contract to try and ward off interest from suitors.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Our view

Kompany was an incredible player who has become a Manchester City and Premier League legend.

And in terms of his managerial career, he certainly seems to be on the right path.

Kompany’s maiden season with Burnley has been ‘unbelievable‘ and it’ll be exciting to see how his career progresses.

However, both Tottenham and West Ham could be difficult places for him next season.

Both will have high expectations after underwhelming seasons.

Meanwhile, Burnley’s goal will be to survive in the league on their first year back.

Kompany will be under extreme pressure at Spurs or west Ham.

And at this stage of his career, he doesn’t need that.