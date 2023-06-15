Marco Silva was amongst the managers whose representatives held talks with West Ham before the Hammers opted to stick with David Moyes.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that Christophe Galtier and Paulo Fonseca were also considered by the Irons.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

For much of the campaign, it appeared likely that David Moyes would be leaving West Ham. His second spell in charge had seemingly started to turn stale. And there was a concern that things may turn toxic as they battled relegation.

West Ham held talks over appointing Marco Silva

However, everything changed at the end of the campaign. West Ham stayed up quite comfortably, finishing in mid-table. And of course, they went on to win the Europa Conference League in incredible circumstances.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

So it was hardly surprising that David Moyes looks set to stay at West Ham. But it would appear that the Hammers were keeping their options open.

90min reports that the club held talks with the representatives of Marco Silva.

Silva, of course, has done a superb job with Fulham, guiding them to the top-half in their first year back in the Premier League.

Should the Cottagers continue to build on this past season, there is bound to be even more interest in the Portuguese in the months ahead.

West Ham meanwhile, had to stick with Moyes. The Scot has done an exceptional job in both spells at the London Stadium.

In some ways, the triumph in Prague may have been the perfect way to sign off. And it is actually a gamble to continue when his legendary status appears to be secured.

West Ham cannot be complacent. It was tough for two-thirds of the year. And fans will not be happy if they are battling around the bottom three next year.

But Moyes has proven that he can deliver success at home and on the continent. So it is no surprise that West Ham have abandoned any potential plans to replace him.