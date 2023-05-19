Report: West Ham eyeing 'extremely talented' Premier League star











The latest reports suggest that West Ham will look to try and sign Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma in the summer.

According to talkSPORT, the Colombia international, whose contract expires in the summer, is unsure whether to sign a new deal at his current club.

Due to this, multiple clubs are reportedly circling to try and pick him up on a free transfer.

One of these is West Ham, whilst Crystal Palace and several Spanish clubs are also in pursuit, said the report.

Lerma is said to be tempted by a move to West Ham or Palace. This is the due to the fact that they are both based in London.

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham want Jefferson Lerma

The Hammers will need a very big transfer window this summer. They have done well in the Europa Conference League but not in the Premier League.

They were in a relegation battle since early May. Baring in mind they had finished in the top eight the last two seasons, it is not good enough.

What makes this transfer an even more sensible one is the fact that captain and star midfielder Declan Rice is linked with a move away. Arsenal desperately want him.

The “extremely talented” midfielder is great at defending and also contributes with the odd goal every now and again.

Lerma would be a very good option for the Hammers should Rice choose to leave them this summer.

It would be a perfect coup as he is also available on a free transfer.

(Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)