West Ham eyeing £15m defender Alan Shearer has deemed a 'revelation' - report











West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu.

Sportsworldghana claims the Hammers and Brighton are the latest to show interest in the 24-year-old defender.

West Ham are likely to bolster their defensive options this summer in wake of a tough season in the Premier League.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Angelo Ogbonna is out of contract soon, while Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have suffered from injuries.

Meanwhile, Salisu’s Saints have suffered relegation to the Championship, and an exodus could be on the cards.

The Ghanaian was previously on the radar of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, as per the report.

Now, West Ham and Brighton are apparently in the race for the 6ft 2in centre-back too.

Salisu’s contract runs out in 2024, so Southampton will need to cash in on him soon if they can’t get him to renew.

‘Could play in one of the 10 best teams in the world’

Earlier this year, Modern Ghana claimed Salisu has a £15million release clause in his contract.

If that is true, then West Ham could land themselves a talented defender for a bargain price.

Fran Castano, Salisu’s former coach, is quoted by 90Min as saying: “I think he will be one of the best centre-backs of African football.

“And if everything goes well he could play in one of the 10 best teams in the world.”

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has also praised Salisu on several occasions.

In November 2021, he named the Saints man in his Premier League Team of the Week after a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

“Another impressive display from Southampton’s centre-back, who has been a revelation this season,” wrote Shearer.

Admittedly, Salisu hasn’t had the best season, but he clearly has talent and potential, not to mention he’s young.

Maybe a change of scenery will get him back on track.