Report: West Ham contact agents of 22-year-old Brazilian forward











West Ham are looking to make sure they don’t end up in another relegation battle next year and reports have linked them with a move for Yuri Alberto.

According to GOAL, Yuri Alberto is attracting interest from various clubs, with West Ham one of the teams mentioned.

The same report suggests that the Hammers have already contacted the agents of Alberto as they make their first move for the player.

No offer has apparently been made yet, but GOAL suggests that an official proposal could be made after the Europa Conference League final.

West Ham want Yuri Alberto

The club wanting a new centre-forward is no shock and Brazilian striker Alberto could be a great coup for the London club.

He is only 22 years-old, but has already managed to score 53 goals in his career. This includes 16 at his current club Corinthians.

With him still young, he clearly has bags of potential. A year ago, the forward was linked to Arsenal, so he is clearly highly-rated.

Forward Michail Antonio scored 13 goals this season, but only five of these have been in the Premier League. He is also 33 years-old, so West Ham need to find their next striker.

The club do also have Gianluca Scamacca but David Moyes doesn’t seem to fancy him.

