Report: West Ham blown away by ‘extraordinary’ manager, Tottenham are considering him too











West Ham United have reportedly been very impressed by Paulo Fonseca as rumours of a managerial change at the London Stadium continue.

The Hammers aren’t having the best of seasons and while they’ve kept the faith in David Moyes thus far, a change in the dugout could be on the cards this summer.

Indeed, there have been plenty of reports suggesting that Moyes and West Ham will part ways at the end of the season, and according to The Daily Mail, Fonseca is one manager that the Clarets are keen on.

The east London club have apparently been blown away by the Lille boss, and they’re not the only ones.

Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images

Thierry Henry recently described Fosneca as an ‘extraordinary’ manager, while The Times claim that Tottenham Hotspur are also considering a move for the Portuguese coach.

Fonseca is certainly an intriguing managerial prospect. He’s been linked with a move to the Premier League on a number of occasions, but, as of yet, we’re yet to see him actually land in England.

The 50-year-old manager is certainly something of a mixed bag. His stock has risen again now after a successful spell at Lille, but he’s struggled to make much of an impact at both Porto and Roma in the past.

West Ham are in an interesting spot right now and they need to get their next managerial appointment right. They have a very talented squad, but as this season has shown, a few bad decisions can lead to a relegation battle.

It’s hard to see Fonseca being a long-term manager at West Ham in all honesty. He’s never spent more than three years at the same club, and despite only being 50 years old, he’s already had 11 different managerial jobs.

It will be interesting to see what West Ham do this summer and Fonseca is certainly one gaffer to keep an eye on.

Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images

