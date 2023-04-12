Report: West Ham beating two Premier League clubs in race for Koni De Winter











Tutto Juve are reporting that West Ham are leading the race for Juventus defender Koni De Winter.

Fellow Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Southampton are also interested in the player, but it seems like West Ham will be able to beat these two teams to his signature should they wish to pursue him.

Transfer target De Winter is currently on loan at Empoli and West Ham are looking to sign him in the summer. No doubt this will also depend on whether they manage to stay in the Premier League.

For now, the report doesn’t reveal a price for the defender. He is currently valued at £3.5 million on Transfermarkt and is only 20 years old.

West Ham winning the race for Koni De Winter

West Ham have conceded 39 goals in the Premier League this season. They also have a -12 goal difference. David Moyes is typically a manager who sets up his side well defensively. This campaign, it has not been the case.

With this in mind, it is not shocking to see them try to sign another defender. It is exciting to also see them go for someone with potential and a player for the future.

De Winter has managed to be a part of five clean sheets in his 13 games for Empoli this season. He also already has 10 appearances for the Belgian U21 team.

The Hammers will be hoping that next season they can once again battle in the top half of the table, so it is essential that they have a very good 25-man squad.

His agent has praised him highly as he said: “He is tactically intelligent, he is technically good, he has speed, so he can also fill the role of full-back.”

With the defender young, he will still have areas to improve. With experienced defenders Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd also at the club, De Winter would be able to learn a lot.

