The latest reports are suggesting that Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis wants to leave this club during the summer transfer window.

According to fussballtransfers, the 25-year-old will try to find another club over the next few weeks. Aston Villa have reportedly placed a £6.5million price tag on him.

The same report suggests that three unnamed Premier League clubs and clubs from abroad and in the Championship are keen on signing Davis.

The Englishman only has a year left on his current deal but apparently does not want to wait and is very keen to leave this summer.



Keinan Davis wants to leave Aston Villa

Despite three other Premier League clubs reportedly being interested, it would definitely suit all parties if Davis could find a new club this summer.

The striker only managed one Premier League appearance for the club in the 2021/22 season and was then loaned out to the Championship last season.

On loan at Watford, he managed seven goals in the Championship. It feels like he is definitely surplus to requirements at Villa.

With Jack Grealish calling him ‘unplayable’ back when he was at Villa, Davis definitely has a top potential. Sadly he just hasn’t reached it at the club.

If they could find him a club this summer, then Villa could at least get some money for him. If they don’t, it is likely he will then leave on a free transfer next summer.