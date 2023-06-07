Report: 'Unbelievable' manager was Tottenham's final candidate before hiring Ange Postecoglou











Tottenham have hired Ange Postecoglou as their new manager, but before the Australian got the job he was on a final shortlist of two managers.

Of course, ultimately that list was cut down to one and Postecoglou got the job, but before he was hired, Spurs had one last alternative they were considering.

Indeed, according to The Athletic, Luis Enrique was the final candidate alongside Postecoglou in the race to become the new Spurs boss, and, ultimately, Tottenham ended up settling on the Australian.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s interesting to ponder what Spurs’ thought process was here.

On one hand, they had an ‘unbelieveble’ Champions League winner who has managed huge clubs such as Roma and Barcelona, and, on the other hand, they had a manager who’s experience stretches to the Scottish League, the J-League and the Australian top-flight – on paper this is a very one-sided battle.

However, as we all should know, these decisions aren’t only made on a manager’s CV, and as The Athletic note, Postecoglou impressed Spurs in both rounds of interviews, and that was seemingly enough to land him the job.

Of course, if this doesn’t go well, Spurs fans will be able to point towards the fact he’d never managed at this level before and state that Enrique should’ve been hired instead, but, if this does go to plan, this will be seen as a stroke of genius from Daniel Levy to think outside the box and go for the fresh approach rather than the tired and tested option of Enrique.

Whether or not Postecoglou can make a success of himself at Spurs or not remains to be seen, but if his time at Tottenham doesn’t end up going to plan, it won’t take Tottenham fans long to point out that, on paper, Enrique was the better option.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Show all