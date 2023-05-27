Report: Troyes want to sign 22 year-old Crystal Palace star











Latest reports suggest that Crystal Palace could lose defender Jake O’Brien as French side Troyes are keen on signing him.

According to GetFootballNewsFrance, Troyes, who have been relegated to Ligue 2 this season, have opened talks with the entourage of the player. This is after they identified him as a player they want.

O’Brien massively impressed whilst out on loan in the Belgium second division, where he helped his team win the league and earn promotion.

For now, no bid has been made for the Crystal Palace star, but if these reports are accurate, it looks like there could be an offer made in the near future.

Jake O’Brien could leave Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are trying to integrate youth into their squad after they made massive improvements to their academy at the club.

Seeing 22-year-old Jake O’Brien linked with a move away may not be part of their plan. If they do let him go then they must believe there are better options on the horizon.

O’Brien is yet to make an appearance for the senior squad but has featured prominently for their U21 side. He is also an Irish U21 international.

He clearly has big potential, but whether he has Premier League quality is hard to tell. If the club receive a good offer for O’Brien, then they should probably allow him to leave in order to raise some funds for the first-team squad.

