Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new manager is still ongoing, and Mauricio Pochettino’s name continues to remain popular in and around the club.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte at the end of last month. The Italian had to go after his furious outburst following his side’s 3-3 draw against Southampton at the St Mary’s.

Cristian Stellini has been handed the reins until the end of the season, but Tottenham are almost certain to bring in a new manager this summer. Could Pochettino return?

Tottenham re-appointing Mauricio Pochettino is viewed as ‘unrealistic’

Mauricio Pochettino is arguably Tottenham’s best manager in the last 15 years.

Yes, the 51-year-old Argentine didn’t win anything during his time in North London, but he made Spurs regulars in the Champions League and even got them to the final of the competition.

Pochettino is still adored by many at Tottenham, and the Daily Mail claim that several players would prefer to have him back at the club as the manager this summer.

Daniel Levy, however, doesn’t quite agree with them.

The report claims that it is very ‘unlikely’ that Pochettino will be offered the Spurs job this summer, even though he is available and would probably like to return.

That really is a shame.

TBR View:

What is going on at Tottenham? We’re sure almost every Spurs fan asks this question every single day.

The North Londoners don’t have a manager and their sporting director just resigned after losing his appeal to overturn his ban. To make things worse, Harry Kane’s future is up in the air as he enters the final year of his contract this summer.

The ideal solution for Tottenham would be to appoint a manager who knows the club, is adored by the players and has already proven he can work under difficult circumstances.

Pochettino is that man, but it looks like Spurs don’t fancy him at the moment.

