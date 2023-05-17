Report: Tottenham's Daniel Levy really likes 'popular' manager, he thinks he's so easy to work with











Ryan Mason has thrown his hat into the ring to become the new manager of Tottenham, and now it is said that Daniel Levy is a fan.

Indeed, according to Football Transfers, the Spurs chairman is actually quite fond of the ‘popular’ interim manager, but he may be a fan for the wrong reasons.

Levy likes Mason because he believes he’s easy to work with, which is always great to hear. After all, you want your manager and your chairman to be working in tandem, but the report also states that Levy thinks that Mason is a company man – and that should serve as a massive red flag for any Spurs supporter.

Indeed, the last thing Tottenham need right now is a company man who will not challenge Daniel Levy on the big issues at the club.

As you will hear at every Spurs game from now until the end of the season, Tottenham supporters aren’t too keen on the way Daniel Levy is running the club, and something has to change very soon.

That change will not be external as ENIC seemingly have no plans to sell up anytime soon, so the only way something can happen is from within.

The right manager could completely change the outlook at Spurs and how the club thinks about their approach to on-field improvements, but it sounds as though Mason may not be that person.

Indeed, if Levy likes the fact that he’s a company man, it’s hard to imagine that Mason will kick up too much of a fuss behind the scenes.

Who knows though? After the reigns of Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho where the ownership was called out on an almost weekly basis, perhaps someone like Mason could be just what the doctor ordered at Tottenham.

Levy is a fan, so don’t be too shocked if Mason does end up getting the job.

