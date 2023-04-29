Report: Tottenham were telling clubs they wanted more than £100m for 27-year-old at one point











Dele Alli’s decline is one of the most remarkable stories in football in recent years.

The England international has gone from being a two-time PFA Young Player of the Year to an outcast who can’t even make an impact in Turkey.

It’s impossible to dissect what has happened with Alli in recent years, but The Telegraph have now done a deep dive into what is happening with the 27-year-old and his current situation.

There were a number of interesting points made in that article, but the most intriguing tidbit from this report is how Tottenham valued Alli at one point.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Indeed, according to The Telegraph, during Alli’s peak years, Tottenham were briefing other clubs that they valued the midfielder at more than £100m.

That may sound crazy now, but we mustn’t forget just how prodigious a talent Alli was at one point.

He scored 18 Premier League goals from midfield as a 20-year-old, and he looked as though he had the world at his feet with the likes of PSG and Real Madrid sniffing around.

Of course, Alli’s career hasn’t quite gone to plan since then. He eventually left Tottenham on a free transfer to Everton, and now he’s in the footballing wilderness at the age of 27.

It’s easy to say in hindsight, but Spurs must be kicking themselves for not selling Alli when he was at his peak value, because they genuinely had one of the most valuable players in world football on their hands and the fee he sold for would have been able to reshape that squad at a time when Mauricio Pochettino was crying out for new additions.

Alli’s value has plummeted in recent years, and this is a lesson that selling a player when they’re at their peak can often be the best move to make.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

