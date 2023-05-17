Report: Tottenham want to sign 'fantastic' star who used to play for Arsenal











Tottenham are looking to massively bolster their squad over the summer and this has seen them linked to former Arsenal star Matteo Guendouzi.

According to Mohamed Toubache, Tottenham now want to sign the midfielder during the transfer window. Newcastle and Aston Villa are also reportedly keen on the former Gunners ace.

Guendouzi will be allowed to leave if a club submit an offer around £27million. This fee can include bonuses which help the buying club reach that price.

The 24-year-old played in the Premier League for Arsenal under Villa manager Emery. Therefore, this transfer saga will be one that no doubt will be a big story of the summer.

(Photo by Maja Hitij – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Tottenham want Guendouzi

No doubt the ‘fantastic’ Frenchman will be wanted by many clubs this summer. He has got huge potential and has excelled in Ligue 1.

Despite his time in the Premier League before not being the best, now seems like the perfect time for the player to prove himself.

Guedouzi is great at stopping opposition attacks and can be a great box-to-box asset. Spurs definitely need some better quality assets and he would fit the bill.

For now though, it seems like they will wait to put in an offer. This makes complete sense as they are still without a manager. It is a huge summer for the club, who could be without European football next season.

No matter what, Daniel Levy needs to spend in the summer. This may see some of the current players sold on to make way for players with more potential and quality.

Newcastle and Aston Villa could both finish above Spurs. They need to make sure they are perfect for their last two games so that they can beat them to the signing.

(Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)