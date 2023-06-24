Tottenham are in the market for a new centre-back this summer, and they’re ready to revisit and old faithful.

Indeed, after years of links, Spurs are, once again, in for Gleison Bremer of Juventus according to The Telegraph.

The Brazilian joined Juventus last summer from Torino, and now, Spurs have an eye on bringing him to England.

As we all know, Spurs don’t mind doing a deal or two with Juventus. They have strong links to The Old Lady via their former Sporting Director Fabio Paratici, and they have signed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero from the Italian club in recent years.

Speaking of Kulusevski. Interestingly, Bremer actually has a higher top speed than the Swedish winger according to The Speeds Database, so you can see just how quick the Brazilian actually is.

Bremer is a player who can read the game very well, but he’s also quite rapid in his own right and that will work a treat under Ange Postecoglou and his front-foot high line system.

Of course, there are some downsides to this player. Much like Romero, he can be overly aggressive at times, and he isn’t proven at Premier League level.

With that being said, some of the best defenders we’ve ever seen have come from Serie A, so we shouldn’t write off his accomplishments in Italy in such a way.

At the age of 26, Bremer is entering his prime right now, and he could well spend his very best years in north London if Spurs do end up getting this deal over the line.

Whether or not this deal comes off remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, Tottenham do need defensive reinforcements, and quickly.