Report: Tottenham think they’re about to sign one of the best young players in the Premier League

Brennan Johnson is set to sign for Tottenham on deadline day.

The 22-year-old has agreed to join Spurs, and this is a move Tottenham are very excited about.

The Welshman has apparently been Ange Postecoglou’s top attacking target over the past few weeks, and now he appears to have gotten his man.

As with any signing, Spurs have done extensive analysis on the player, and according to The Telegraph, Tottenham think that Johnson is genuinely one of the best young players in the Premier League.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spurs think that Johnson is one of the best youngsters in England right now, and we can’t argue with that.

The young attacker burst onto the scene last season with Forest netting eight league goals in a team that barely created anything last term.

We can’t wait to see what Johnson can do in a team that is ball-dominant and creative, and under Ange Postecoglou, he could truly flourish and become a superstar.

Johnson is currently one of the best young players in the Premier League, and at Tottenham, he could well become one of the very best players in the Premier League with the right coaching and guidance.

We could well look back on this deal as being the signing of the summer.



