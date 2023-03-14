Report: Tottenham think they know what Kane will do if Paratici gets the manager he wants at Spurs











According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur are confident they can hold onto their star striker Harry Kane if they manage to appoint Luis Enrique as their new manager.

It has been reported by The Athletic that Enrique is the top target for Fabio Paratici, and the club believe that the Spaniard’s presence will be enough to convince Kane to stay at in north London.

It goes without saying just how important Kane is for Spurs. He’s been the club’s top scorer pretty much every year for the best part of a decade, but after failing to win a trophy so far in his career, there are reports of unrest within the striker’s camp.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are said to be interested in signing him.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

However, with Enrique’s record of success, including winning numerous trophies with Barcelona, Tottenham are confident that Enrique can convince Kane to remain at the club.

Enrique has proven himself to be a successful manager throughout his career. He won two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy with Barcelona, but, then again, he didn’t have the best of World Cup campaigns with Spain in Qatar, while he was able to call upon arguably the greatest front three of all time – Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez, at Barcelona.

Paratici is reportedly keen to bring Enrique to north London, and if he can help keep Kane at the club, he would be an inspired appointment.

Tottenham’s belief that they can keep Harry Kane by hiring Luis Enrique as their new manager is a testament to how much the club rate the Spaniard.

Of course, time will tell whether or not this rings true. Enrique hasn’t been appointed yet, and even if he is appointed, there’s no guarantee that he will be able to talk Kane into staying.

Regardless, it’s intriguing to hear that Spurs think Enrique could hold the key to keeping Kane at the club.

