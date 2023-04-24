Report: Tottenham striker Harry Kane likely to not sign a new contract











The Telegraph journalist Matt Law has reported that Manchester United are currently preparing to make a bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as it’s likely he will not sign a new contract.

According to the report, Manchester United “have started due diligence on making a summer bid for Harry Kane. Growing expectation he will not sign a new Tottenham contract in the summer”.

The Spurs striker has been in great form this season, scoring 24 goals in 32 Premier League appearances. He would probably be getting a lot more praise if Erling Haaland was not having a record-breaking season.

Spurs are in somewhat of a mess at the moment. The club are losing in their battle for top four and also without a permanent manager or sporting director.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Harry Kane unlikely to sign new contract

Tottenham would be in a much worse place without Harry Kane in their side. His 274 goals makes him the top scorer of all time at the club, and he is a Spurs legend.

Manchester United desperately need a striker. Loanee signing Wout Weghorst is not clinical enough and Anthony Martial is too injury prone.

With Kane hunting for his first ever trophy and United in need of a finisher, the move seems like a perfect idea. It also shows that Spurs are not on the right trajectory.

They have not won a trophy since 2008 and Kane is 29. Due to this, he will need to move to a side winning trophies sooner rather than later.

His contract expires in June 2024. Spurs will have to decide whether to sell him for a lot of money or allow him to leave on a free transfer.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

