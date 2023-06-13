Tottenham Hotspur are now in talks to sign Roger Ibanez from AS Roma this summer.

Spurs are set to begin a new era under Ange Postecoglou very soon, and the Australian has come to North London with a few transfer targets in mind.

Italian outlet Roma Giallorossa have now made an exciting claim about Tottenham and Ibanez, who is set to leave the Italian capital this summer.

Tottenham in talks to sign Roger Ibanez from AS Roma

Roger Ibanez has been a regular under Jose Mourinho at Roma.

The Brazilian will enter the final two years of his contract this summer, and the report claims that it is very likely that he will be sold by the end of this month.

It has been revealed that Spurs and West Ham are both keen to sign him, but the North Londoners’ interest is more concrete because new boss Postecoglou is a huge ‘admirer’ of Ibanez.

The report claimed yesterday that contacts between Tottenham and Roma intensified and that an offer is expected to come in from Daniel Levy in the coming days.

Roma are reportedly demanding a fee between £25.7 million and £30 million for Ibanez, but it has been claimed that a deal could be struck for less than £25 million.

Ibanez has played 149 games for Roma and has earned two Brazil caps as well.

TBR View:

Ibanez is a solid defender.

The Brazilian, still only 24, has received a ton of praise from many who have watched him, including Vincent Candela, who claimed that he has what it takes to become ‘one of the world’s best defenders’ (RomaPress).

Tottenham definitely need reinforcements at the back after a shocking season. Cristian Romero is the only one who can be a guaranteed starter – someone like Ibanez next to him would be really good.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham will table a bid to sign Ibanez in the coming days.