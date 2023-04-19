Report: Tottenham Sporting Director Fabio Paratici holds meeting with Will Still











Italian outlet Sportitalia have claimed in a new report that Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici has held a meeting with Will Still about the possibility of becoming the manager of Spurs.

According to the report, these talks were held in Switzerland as Tottenham recently identified the Reims manager as a new candidate for the role.

There are no doubt a few candidates for this role. Chairman Daniel Levy and Paratici need to get this managerial hiring right as the Spurs fan base are not happy.

They want a manager who has a progressive style of football and want to move away from the defensive style Antonio Conte brought to the club.

Reims manager Will Still has been creating headlines for a lot of this season. The Belgian was virtually an unknown man when he took the job in October 2022. Since then he has propelled the Ligue 1 side up the table. They currently sit eighth.

Still has a great record with the club as he has managed 24 games, won 12, drawn nine and only lost three times. This record is what has attracted him to such a role like Spurs.

The 30 year old, who is a fan of Spurs’ rivals West Ham, was assistant manager at the Ligue 1 side before he became the manager.

With the North London side giving themselves some time to hire a manager, chairman Daniel Levy will be looking at many candidates.

Still is definitely an exciting option, but there is definitely a lot of risk to signing him as Reims is his first big job as a manager.

