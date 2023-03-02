Report: Tottenham set sights on Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi











Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi.

This is according to Sportitalia and Alfredo Pedulla, via Sport Witness.

As well as Spurs, Roma are apparently eyeing the 26-year-old centre-back.

Photo by Mika Volkmann/Getty Images

Sportitalia claims Jose Mourinho’s side must ‘beware of fierce competition from Tottenham’ to sign Elvedi.

The player reportedly boasts a price tag between €15m and €20m (£13.3m and £17.7m).

Elvedi is out of contract in the summer of 2024, which would explain his relatively low valuation.

‘Reminiscent’ of John Stones

Once again, Spurs’ defence was a letdown as Sheffield United knocked them out of the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Davinson Sanchez really struggled and Eric Dier didn’t exactly cover himself in glory either.

Tottenham are likely to delve into the summer transfer market to bolster their defensive ranks.

And Elvedi’s impressive form for Gladbach has not gone unnoticed by Spurs and other suitors.

The Switzerland international boasts the Bundesliga’s best successful pass rate, at 94.98 percent, and has scored three league goals this term.

As per FBRef, Elvedi registers four clearances, two aerials won, one tackle, one block and one interception per match on average.

The Bundesliga website has described Elvedi as “one of the most accomplished defenders in the Bundesliga” and likened him to John Stones.

Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images

“Elvedi’s elegance on the ball despite his height and ability to play centrally or wide in a three- or four-man defence is reminiscent of Manchester City and England stalwart John Stones,” they wrote.

“Stones may already have two English Premier League titles to boast.

“But Elvedi’s trajectory suggests that there will be significant silverware glistening in his trophy cabinet before his career is out.”

Elvedi looks like a great shout for Tottenham.