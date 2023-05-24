Report: Tottenham set sights on £22m striker also wanted by Real Madrid











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the likes of Real Madrid in the race for Lucas Beltran.

Spurs are seemingly looking at reinforcements up front as part of a summer rebuild after a difficult season.

In addition, the future of Tottenham star striker Harry Kane is uncertain as he enters the last 12 months of his contract.

Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images

TNT Sports journalist Max Grillo – via Sport Witness – has linked Spurs and River Plate’s Beltran this week.

He claims that several European clubs are now interested in him as he has reached a ‘great level’ at his club.

Besides Tottenham, the likes of Atletico Madrid, Napoli and AC Milan are reportedly circling too.

At present, it looks as though the Rossoneri are frontrunners in the race for Beltran.

This is because they recently had a meeting with River Plate president Jorge Brito, as per the report.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport – via Tuttomercatoweb – has also linked Real Madrid to Beltran.

This report also claims that Beltran has a €25million (around £22million) release clause.

Photo by Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Our view

Although Beltran might not be a household name on these shores, he looks like a top talent who’d benefit Spurs.

He is just 22 years old and is standing out for one of Argentina’s top clubs, hence the links with top clubs.

Beltran has done well to replace Julian Alvarez, now at Manchester City.

According to Whoscored, he’s a very strong passer of the ball, while his finishing, dribbling and ball control are strong.

Could Beltran follow in Alvarez’s footsteps and ply his trade in the Premier League?

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks and months, but this certainly looks like a promising lead.