Report: Tottenham ready to sell £22m attacker this summer











There will be a lot of change at Tottenham Hotspur this summer and the latest reports suggest that the club are ready to sell Bryan Gil.

According to The Evening Standard, new manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to have a clear out at Tottenham this summer.

Multiple players within the Spurs squad could be involved in part of this clear out at the club. One of these players apparently is Bryan Gil.

According to the report, Gil is seen as a ‘saleable’ asset following the winger returning from his loan this season at Spanish side Sevilla.

Tottenham willing to sell Bryan Gil

Bryan Gil had a good loan period whilst on loan at Sevilla. He even managed to win the Europa League with the Spanish side.

Despite this, it definitely seems best for all parties if he left the North London club. Gil joined Spurs for a reported £22million in 2021 but has failed to create an impact since joining.

The left winger has featured 31 times since and is yet to score a goal for Spurs. He has only been able to pick up two assists for the club.

Gil is still only 22 years-old and he does have the potential to get even better, but the club need players who can perform in the Premier League now. They finished eighth and failed to qualify for Europe last year. There will be a lot of pressure for the club to be back in the top four next season.

