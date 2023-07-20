Tottenham now want to sign an ‘unbelievable’ midfielder who almost joined Arsenal last year

Ange Postecoglou has made a number of exciting signings already at Tottenham, and another big addition could be on the horizon.

Indeed, according to The Mail, Spurs are now keen on signing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

The Brazilian midfielder has been making a real name for himself at Villa over the past few years, and it’s felt like a move to one of the so-called big six clubs has been beckoning for a little while.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

In fact, Luiz very nearly made the switch to north London this time last year. He was the subject of multiple bids from Arsenal on deadline day last summer, but, in the end, he snubbed the Gunners and signed a new contract at Villa Park.

After another successful season in the Midlands, Luiz is, once again, being targeted for a move to north London, but this time, it’s Tottenham who want to bring him in.

However, as Villa showed last year, they won’t let the ‘unbelievable’ midfielder leave that easily.

Let’s not forget, Villa actually finished above Tottenham last season and with European football on offer at Villa Park, it’s not a given that Luiz will want to head to Spurs.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

With that being said though, Tottenham do have a lot to offer a player like Luiz.

Historically, Spurs are more likely to be playing Champions League football than Villa, while their location in London and their state of the art stadium is a big pull as well.

Although, at the same time, Unai Emery has something really special going on at Villa right now, and it’s hard to imagine that any of the current crop of players will be rushing to jump ship at a time when Villa are really threatening to take the next step and establish themselves as one of England’s top clubs once again.

Keep an eye on this one as Tottenham continue to look for further reinforcements.