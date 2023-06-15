Roger Ibanez could be on the transfer market this summer.

According to SportItalia, the Roma defender could be up for sale, and Tottenham, interestingly, are said to be keen on the Brazilian.

This is a very interesting transfer link to say the least.

Spurs want to pinch Ibanez from their former manager, Jose Mourinho, and he could be a very decent signing for Spurs.

Photo by Raymond Smit/NESImages/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Comfortable on the ball and a good reader of the game, Ibanez is a very talented defender.

However, there are bound to be some questions around his ability to adapt to the Premier League due to his lack of pace.

As any player will tell you, the Premier League is the fastest league in the world, and it’s miles away from Serie A in terms of style.

Sadly, Ibanez isn’t the quickest. His top speed in the Europa League this season was a meagre 28.7 km/h, and while that may sound quick for the average person, in footballing terms it’s not the fastest.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Indeed, For some context, Eric Dier has clocked a top speed of 31.3 km/h in the past, while Hugo Lloris has clocked in at 28 km/h, so, as you can see Ibanez would be one of the slower players in this Spurs squad.

Ange Postecoglou likes to utilise a progressive style with a high defensive line, but Ibanez, and his lack of pace, really wouldn’t suit that style.

Of course, Postecoglou may not be the one calling the shots at Spurs, so this signing could well be forced upon him by Daniel Levy or whoever the new Sporting Director is, even if he isn’t well-suited to Tottenham’s new style of play.