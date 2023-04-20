Report: Tottenham now want to sign a 25-year-old Harry Redknapp said could play for any club in the world











Tottenham need to revamp their defence heading into the summer transfer window and Fikayo Tomori has reportedly caught their eye.

Indeed, according to The Daily Mail, Tomori is a target for Spurs heading into this summer transfer window.

The AC Milan defender has been making waves over in Italy since his move to San Siro from Chelsea, and it’s fair to say that he’s ready to make his return to the Premier League whenever he wants.

The centre-half, of course, made his name at Chelsea when he came through under Frank Lampard back in the 2019/20 season, but he quickly fell out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Ultimately, he would leave Chelsea for Milan, but since then he has re-established himself as one of Europe’s elite defenders, helping I Rossoneri to a Champions League semi-final this week.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Spurs could well offer him a return to London, and while they don’t know who their next manager will be, one of their former gaffers has already given the 25-year-old a glowing review.

Harry Redknapp is notably a big fan of Tomori, and he’s recently said that the Serie A star could play for any team in the world if he wanted to.

“Southgate simply prefers players he’s worked with for a long time – like Maguire and Stones,” Redknapp told TuttoMercatoWeb. “Players he trusts and consequently Tomori has no space. But he’s a player who could play anywhere.”

Of course, as Redknapp says, Tomori has struggled to get into the England team lately, but a move to the Premier League would certainly boost his hopes of coming back into the fold for the Three Lions after being continuously overlooked by Gareth Southgate.

Keep an eye on Tomori’s situation this summer as Spurs look to bolster their backline.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

