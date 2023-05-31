Report: Tottenham now want to sign £30m player who once admitted he was an Arsenal fan











Tottenham are interested in signing Tyler Adams from Leeds United after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

The American midfielder was one of the shining beacons of hope in what has been a truly terrible season for Leeds, and he looks set for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Indeed, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham are all credited with an interest in a report from 90Min.

Adams would be a decent squad player for any of those sides after taking to the Premier League like a duck to water, but it may well be Tottenham who need him the most.

Photo by Doug Zimmerman /ISI Photos/Getty Images

Spurs’ midfield has been rather poor this season, and with an injury to Rodrigo Bentancur potentially affecting his game in the long-term, Spurs need some reinforcements.

Of course, how the £30m player would fit into the Tottenham midfield would largely depend on who they get in as their new manager, so don’t expect any movement on this front until a new gaffer is appointed.

If Adams does end up at Spurs, then there may well be a couple of awkward conversations to have.

The American may well be a transfter target for Tottenham, but deep down he may harbour ambitions of playing for another north London club.

The Leeds midfielder has been very open about the fact he grew up as an Arsenal fan in the past.

“I was an Arsenal fan growing up so when he (Thierry Henry) made the transition to New York it was amazing for me because I was in the academy, Adams told MLS at one point.

“He was someone I was able to go to the games and watch right in front of my eyes. Thierry was a huge childhood hero of mine. Being able to watch him, the way he scored goals, just how good he was. He’s world class, of course. That was really cool.”

Of course, the fact that Adams supported Arsenal as a youngster does make things a bit awkward, but we have seen Spurs sign boyhood Arsenal fans in the past with Matt Doherty perhaps the most notable example.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer window.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

