Report: Tottenham now thinking about hiring a manager who once played a part in Pochettino getting sacked











According to The Standard, Christophe Galtier is now under consideration at Tottenham Hotspur as they look for a new manager to replace Antonio Conte.

The current PSG boss’ job is under threat after a Round of 16 Champions League elimination, and it looks as though he could be on his way out of Paris this summer.

If Galtier sacked by Les Parisiens, then Tottenham could swoop and bring him to north London.

Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

This could well end up being an inspired appointment. After all, Galtier knows what it takes to upset the odds on a small budget having won Ligue 1 with Lille a few years ago.

Galtier certainly knew how to get the best out of his players at Lille turning a number of obscure names into bonafide superstars such as Sven Botman, Mike Maignan and Jonathan David.

Unlike many of the other big name managers Spurs have been linked with Galtier knows how to work under financial constraits and take on the big boys, which is exactly what Spurs need to do in the coming years.

Of course, Galtier may not initially be the most popular appointment at Tottenham. Many Spurs fans are clamouring for the return of Mauricio Pochettino, and Galtier actually played a part in Pochettino getting sacked from his last job at PSG as he was hired on the same day the Argentine was sacked.

At the moment, there are a number of names on Spurs’ shortlist from Luis Enrique to Ange Postecoglou all the way to Julian Nagelsmann, but perhaps Galtier is the most intriguing name to be linked so far given his ability to improve young players and challenge the big teams without spending fortunes.

This is certainly one worth keeping an eye on as we head into the summer.

Photo by Jan Kruger – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

