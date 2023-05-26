Report: Tottenham now in talks to sign a player Roberto De Zerbi absolutely loves











Tottenham are in talks over the signing of Manor Solomon from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Israeli winger has spent this season on loan at Fulham, and after impressing in spells, Spurs have taken a shine to the 23-year-old.

According to ONE, an Israeli outlet, Tottenham have decided to add Solomon to their squad next season and are in negotiations about a move.

The winger is in a bit of a tricky situation at the moment. His Shakhtar contract is up in December, but he will return to Ukraine at the end of this season after his loan with the Cottagers comes to an end.

Solomon will be available to sign on a pre-contract agreement to come in January, but if Spurs and Shakhtar can come to an agreement, he could join this summer.

Of course, it is difficult for Tottenham to do any deals at the moment as they don’t have a manager or a Sporting Director, but this signing could catch the eye of one of their main managerial targets.

Indeed, Roberto De Zerbi, a manager Spurs have had a real look at, is a noted big fan of Solomon.

The Italian spoke highly of the Fulham loanee after he scored against his Brighton side earlier this season, while he was a key part of his team back when he was the manager of Shakhtar Donetsk.

If Solomon were to come into Spurs, that could help the club convince De Zerbi to come to north London. After all, the Italian could be tempted by the idea of working with Solomon once again.

Whether or not this move comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it’s certainly one to keep an eye on as we head into the summer.

