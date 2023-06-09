Tottenham Hotspur can finally turn their attentions to the transfer window in wake of appointing a new permanent manager.

Spurs now have Ange Postecoglou in the dugout, and he’ll surely want to waste no time in bringing in new recruits.

The Tottenham defence could certainly do with upgrading after another season of struggles at the back for Spurs.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

An increasing number of names have been doing the rounds on the Spurs transfer rumour mill.

One of the latest names to emerge this summer is Juventus star Gleison Bremer, one of the best defenders in Serie A.

According to Calciomercato, contacts took place between the Brazilian’s entourage and Tottenham during the season.

As well as Spurs, Atletico Madrid apparently spoke with Bremer’s camp with a view to a potential summer move.

The Italian giants have been going through a difficult time on and off the pitch.

As a result, they are apparently willing to sell any of their players at the right price.

However, Bremer – who cost Juve £35million last summer – isn’t in any rush to leave, added the report.

Our view

Tottenham have previously been linked with Bremer, but links specifically for this summer have only just emerged.

It’s no surprise that Spurs are still monitoring the 26-year-old. After all, he’s a world-class defender.

In 2022, he was the Serie A Defender of the Year, and this term, he made it into their Team of the Season.

As well as being a great defender, Bremer is known for chipping in with the odd goal too.

He weighed in with five goals in all competitions last term, four of which came in Serie A.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

Torino boss Ivan Juric told DAZN – via Calciomercato – in 2021: “He always wants to score, he’s goal-obsessed.

“Indeed, he was angry for having missed shots (against Udinese in November).”

With Juve in a somewhat vulnerable position, Tottenham could well choose to try their luck.

However, it won’t be easy, and they’ll probably need to make a significantly big bid if they want to persuade club and player.