Report: Tottenham keen on 'outstanding' 26-year-old PL defender; Postecoglou has given his approval











Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in a move for Max Kilman, with Ange Postecoglou giving a bid for a new centre-back the green light.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the Wolves player is one of three centre-backs Tottenham have on their radar heading into the summer transfer window.

Photo by Alex Todd/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Spurs confirmed on Tuesday that Ange Postecoglou has become the club’s new manager. And the fans will hope that the club waste little time getting stuck into the transfer market.

Postecoglou gives green light to Tottenham moving for Max Kilman

It does appear that signing a new centre-back is a priority for Tottenham. 90min claims that there is interest in the likes of Aymeric Laporte and Harry Maguire.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

But they also remain interested in Max Kilman.

The 26-year-old featured in all but one of Wolves’ Premier League games this past season. But it proved to be an underwhelming year for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Much may depend on what kind of role Postecoglou sees Kilman having in his squad. There is the potential for this to be the start of a really exciting era for Tottenham.

And if Kilman is in line for an important role, he will surely be tempted by the chance to go.

Tottenham do need to overhaul their defensive options in this window. Cristian Romero shone in his first season in North London. And Eric Dier stepped up in the early stages of Antonio Conte’s tenure. But both were poor this past term.

Kilman is an ‘outstanding‘ talent. So Tottenham may feel that the time is right to make their move at the start of this new chapter for the club.