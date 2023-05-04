Tottenham scouting midfielder who Francesco Totti has backed for stardom











Tottenham Hotspur sent scouts to watch AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali during a Serie A match according to 90Min.

The 90min report stated that Tonali is attracting interest from Chelsea, Spurs and Arsenal. They all sent scouts to watch the Italian play against Roma.

For now, the clubs are just monitoring Tonali. No offers have been put in yet, but no doubt they could be soon with the season nearly over.

Tonali was bought by AC Milan in 2021. Since then he has won the Serie A title with the Italian side. He is only 22 years old.

(Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Tottenham send scouts to watch Tonali

The young star, who is on £75,000-a-week at AC Milan is no doubt a very good defensive midfielder and has the potential to become world class.

Indeed, Francesco Totti has previously said, as transcribed by Football Italia: “I’d do anything to get Tonali.

“In my view, he’ll become one of the best midfielders in the world.

“He has everything that a great player should have – technically gifted, good mentality and is always sharp in any situation.”

Tonali compares himself to Gennaro Gattuso and has shown that quality as he loves to break up opposition attacks.

It has been proven that Spurs need better players. They look set to miss out on the Champions League next season due to a poor campaign. If they can try and buy proven players who have won trophies recently, then they will massively improve their squad.

Star players like Harry Kane will also need to be convinced that chairman Daniel Levy is wanting to strengthen the squad. Signings like Tonali would most definitely prove that.

With Spurs conceding 12 goals in their last three matches, the need for better defensive minded players is very key if they want to be challenging near the top next season.

Other Premier League clubs are circling and this shows the quality of Tonali. No doubt we could see a transfer battle commence between the clubs for Tonali.

It will also be hard to get him away from AC Milan as he is contracted at the club until 2027. This means they can demand a big fee for the player.

(Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images)