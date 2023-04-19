Report: Tottenham Hotspur interested in Jesper Lindstrom











Reports from Ekstrabladet state that Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Jesper Lindstrom.

According to the report, the player “will be sold in the summer transfer window, there is no doubt about that”. Multiple clubs are keen on Lindstrom and this could see a bidding war commence if offers start to get put in.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Napoli and Inter are also among the parties with “massive interest” in the Eintracht Frankfurt star.

The Danish attacking midfielder has massively impressed in the Bundesliga, so this will probably be a transfer story that changes a lot over the next few months.

Tottenham have lacked an attacking midfielder to help the forwards out. This sees Harry Kane have to drop back a lot and do twice as much work.

Bringing someone like Lindstrom into the team would benefit Spurs massively. This season, Lindstrom has managed seven goals and four assists in 22 appearances. They need someone who can link up the midfield and attack and the Danish international could be the solution. Fabrizio Romano suggested that his price tag is £35 million.

Lindstrom, who has been drawing Thomas Muller comparisons, is only 23 years old. He already has an abundance of talent and also the potential to get even better.

With Spurs playing in multiple competitions, they need more strength in depth. It would be very exciting to see Lindstrom in the Premier League under with players like Kane around him. Spurs have been without a trophy since 2008 and the football lately has been very poor. Hopefully a signing like this would lift the fans.

