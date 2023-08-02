Tottenham Hotspur may be about to lose Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich are in advanced negotiations about signing Kane this summer, and if the England captain does leave, Spurs will need to bring in a replacement.

Replacing Kane is probably the toughest task Daniel Levy will ever face at Tottenham, but it sounds like he has an interesting plan in mind.

According to Football Transfers, Spurs may look at a short-term loan deal for Romelu Lukaku to replace Kane this summer, but the striker’s long-term replacement could arrive in January.

Indeed, according to this report, Tottenham haven’t ruled out the idea of signing Ivan Toney in January.

Of course, a move for Toney this summer would be pointless. After all, he is banned from football until the winter window, but Spurs are open to the idea of signing the ‘extraordinary’ attacker in 2024.

Replacing Kane is an unenviable task for any striker, but if there’s any forward you’d back to rise to the challenge it’s Toney.

The England international is proven at Premier League level – netting 21 goals in the league last season, and he’s one of the most confident strikers we’ve ever seen.

He takes every single challenge in his stride, and while many players would be overawed by the idea of filling Kane’s shoes, Toney would happily step up to the plate in north London.

Of course, getting Toney out of Brentford is easier said than done. The striker is undoubtedly the Bees’ most important player, and as they’ve shown with David Raya this summer, they will not be bullied in the transfer market by the Premier League’s bigger clubs.

It will be interesting to see where the land lies come January, if Tottenham are in a solid position perhaps they could tempt Toney to north London, but if they start slowly, this deal will be tough to do.