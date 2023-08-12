The post-Harry Kane era at Tottenham Hotspur is finally here.

The north London club have sold arguably their greatest player of all-time, and they need to now work on replacing him.

Replacing Kane may be the most unenvious task in world football. There really isn’t a player on the planet who is like Kane.

However, as anyone who has seen the film Moneyball will tell you, sometimes you don’t need to replace a player, sometimes you just need to recreate them in the aggregate.

Tottenham have already brought in James Maddison to fill the creative void left behind by Kane, and now, they need a striker who can put the ball in the back of the net.

There are only a handful of players who can score at such a rate in the Premier League, and last season, Ivan Toney showed that he’s that calibre of striker.

21 goals in a Brentford side that doesn’t create much is no easy feat, and according to The Athletic, Tottenham have internally discussed the idea of moving for Toney in January.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, Toney can’t play a single game until January due to his ongoing ban, but once he’s back and up to speed, Tottenham could well move for him.

Make no mistake about it, Toney is a fantastic player, and according to his former Peterborough United chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, he is miles better than Callum Wilson – another of the Premier League’s most deadly attackers.

“Absolute jobs for the boys the fact he was picked for the World Cup. Ivan Toney is miles better than Callum Wilson,” MacAnthony said on his podcast earlier this year.

“If Callum Wilson was fully fit in the condition that Toney was in that’s a different question, but for me Toney is streets ahead of him.”

Toney would be brilliant for Spurs, and while the next few months would be rather frustrating if Tottenham didn’t sign a striker before the end of the summer transfer window, Toney would certainly be worth the wait.

If Tottenham don’t sign a striker between now and the end of the summer, don’t be shocked if Spurs do go for Toney in January.