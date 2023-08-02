Tottenham may soon need a new striker.

Indeed, with Harry Kane edging closer and closer to the exit door at Tottenham, Spurs need a new attacker, and according to The Mail, they’ve asked about signing one of Serie A’s brightest forwards.

Apparently, Tottenham have enquired about signing Arthur Cabral from Fiorentina.

Described as an ‘astonishing’ striker during his time at Basel, there is a lot to like about this rumour.

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Cabral got off to an incredibly slow start at Fiorentina after arriving in January 2022 as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, but last season, he really kicked into gear towards the end of the campaign.

The winner of the Europa Conference League Golden Boot, Cabral is finally starting to feel comfortable playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues, and now, he could be set for a huge switch to Spurs.

Cabral wouldn’t be coming in as a direct replacement for Kane – that role would be handed to Richarlison according to The Mail, but he would be a depth option to rotate with his fellow Brazilian.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Thinking about it, these two could work very well together. Both Brazilian, both physical, both energetic and both heavily reliant on confidence, this could be a great tandem partnership if Ange Postecoglou opts to use a two-striker system next year.

Of course, Cabral is no Kane, and he probably never will be, but he’s a more than serviceable striker who could prove to be a real asset for Tottenham if he’s given the time and coaching needed to fulfil his potential.

The idea of a post-Kane Tottenham Hotspur is becoming closer and closer to being a reality, and Spurs need to be ready if their talisman does go this summer.

The signing of Cabral won’t solve every problem, but it would be a step in the right direction.



