Report: Tottenham had one real concern about 38-year-old manager, put Levy off going for him











Tottenham Hotspur had concerns over the style of play they would be getting if they appointed Ruben Amorim as they close in on making a move to make Ange Postecoglou their new manager.

That is according to a report from The Times, which notes that Spurs plan to make an approach for Postecoglou today following Celtic’s Scottish Cup final win on Saturday.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Postecoglou is an exciting choice for Tottenham. But it is certainly fair to say that it has not been plain-sailing for Spurs up until this point.

Tottenham had concerns over Ruben Amorim

As noted by The Times, they have shown interest in several other managers, including Arne Slot, Vincent Kompany and Luis Enrique.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

But another name on their list was Ruben Amorim. Amorim has established himself as one of the most exciting coaches in Europe with his work with Sporting in Portugal.

It certainly would have been a statement to bring him to North London. But it seems that Tottenham had reservations about making a move for the 38-year-old.

According to The Times, Spurs had concerns about Amorim’s counterattacking style.

Obviously, you would like to think that the Tottenham hierarchy would focus on the best candidate for the role. But the style of play probably was a greater factor this time around simply because of the disappointment supporters felt watching their side under Antonio Conte.

Conte did deliver results for much of his tenure. But the football on show was very underwhelming. And the Italian’s sides are generally known for their counterattacking.

So that may have come into Tottenham’s thinking when considering Amorim.

However, Amorim does look set to go on and have a fantastic managerial career. So Spurs fans will wonder if the club may end up rueing that stance.