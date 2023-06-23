Tottenham Hotspur are growing in confidence that they will win the race to sign James Maddison this summer.

The midfielder has, of course, been linked with Tottenham for ages, and according to The Mail, the north London club genuinely think they’re becoming more and more likely to sign Maddison.

Of course, this comes against a backdrop of parallel interest from Newcastle United, but with murmurs that Maddison would prefer a move to London, this deal could be on the cards.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Regardless of Newcastle’s interest, the ‘outrageous‘ player would be a fantastic player for Tottenham if he joined.

Spurs are desperate for a bit of creativity in their midfield, and Maddison could bring something back to Spurs that has been missing since the departure of Christian Eriksen back in 2020.

Since Eriksen left, Tottenham haven’t had a single midfielder with this type of flair and spark, and under Ange Postecoglou they will certainly need a player like Maddison through the door.

Of course, just because Tottenham are confident of getting a deal done doesn’t necessarily mean that it will actually happen.

How many times have we seen this from Spurs only for the club to dally over a fee? The message from Leicester has been clear, £60m is what they want for Maddison, and it is quite difficult to envisage Daniel Levy spending that sort of fee on a Championship player so early in the window.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

£60m is massive money for a player who has just been relegated, and it really wouldn’t be like Tottenham to go out and splash that kind of cash.

Maddison is almost certainly leaving Leicester this summer, and while this would be an outlandish move for Spurs, it sounds as though they are confident of getting it done.