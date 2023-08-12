Harry Kane has left Tottenham and Spurs are now moving into a new era.

The north London club now need to focus on how to replace Kane, and there are a few options on the table.

One player that has been consistently linked with Spurs in recent days is Gift Orban, and according to The Athletic, Tottenham think this deal is very doable.

Indeed, The Athletic report that Spurs reckon they could get this deal done for £20m plus add-ons.

That is wishful thinking to say the least.

Yes, Gent aren’t one of Europe’s superpowers, but they’re not stupid either.

They know that Spurs have just received £100m for Kane, and they know how the market works.

An ‘incredible’ striker who is netting a goal a game on average at the age of just 21 is worth a lot more than £20m, even if he is doing it in Belgium.

Just last summer we saw Charles De Ketelaere moving for £27m and he wasn’t putting up numbers as impressive as Orban.

With that being said, De Ketelaere does show Spurs why they need to tread carefully here.

The Belgian striker headed to AC Milan last summer and put up a grand total of zero goals during his debut season, and while Orban may be scoring buckets in Belgium, there’s no guarantee that will translate to Premier League goals.

It will be interesting to see whether or not this move goes ahead, but it’s hard to imagine that Tottenham will genuinely be able to get this one over the line for £20m.

Orban is certainly a player to keep an eye on as Spurs try to replace Kane.