Report: Tottenham eyeing up four summer signings after landing Porro











Tottenham Hotspur enjoyed a relatively fruitful January transfer window, bolstering two much-needed areas in their squad.

Going into the window, Spurs were looking to bring in a new right-back and bolster their attacking ranks too.

Tottenham did just that, signing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal and then landing Pedro Porro on deadline day.

Spurs also brought in a player for the future, signing young forward Jude Soonsup-Bell from Chelsea on a free transfer.

The deal for the 19-year-old forward also includes some sell-on clauses.

With the dust settling from the transfer window just gone, The Athletic analysed the Tottenham’s activity in the market.

It also reported that Spurs were looking at making three or four more acquisitions in certain positions.

While The Athletic didn’t mention names, they said Tottenham were eyeing a goalkeeper, one or two centre-backs, and a striker.

With the window shut, ‘they will have to wait for the summer’.

Not unsurprising

It’s good to hear that Tottenham already have a provisional transfer blueprint in mind for the summer.

That said, it should come as no surprise that Spurs are looking to strengthen in those particular areas.

Tottenham were already being linked with goalkeepers, centre-backs and strikers during the January window.

Hugo Lloris’ contract runs until 2024, by which point he’ll be 37.

Tottenham could do with finding a long-term successor for the Spurs and France legend.

Likewise, Spurs’ defence remains somewhat shaky, and Antonio Conte could do with making more upgrades.

And given Harry Kane’s contract situation, it’s no surprise Tottenham are keeping tabs in that position.

Spurs hopefully have a good springboard upon which to kick on and achieve success this season.

Should Tottenham finish in the top four again, or win a cup, then this’ll open up more opportunities in the market.