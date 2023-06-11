Tottenham Hotspur may step up their interest in FC Seoul winger Kang Seong-jin following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

That is according to a report from the Sunday Mirror (11/6; page 70), which notes that Celtic are also admirers of the 20-year-old.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Kang Seong-jin appears to be one name to watch out for in the years to come. He has actually only scored a couple of goals in a half-century of appearances in the South Korean top-flight.

Tottenham could now step up interest in Kang Seong-jin

Nevertheless, the Sunday Mirror reports that Kang is considered one of the most exciting talents in the world. And he is a player Tottenham have had an eye on previously.

Photo by Rodrigo Valle – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Celtic meanwhile, were also eyeing the youngster and had expressed an interest. But the Sunday Mirror (11/6; page 70) reports that Tottenham could now step up their interest following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou.

You would imagine that Kang would relish the chance to join Spurs. Of course, he would get the opportunity to link up with international teammate Son Heung-min. The report notes that he has been hailed as ‘Little Son’.

But of course, it would be a big leap to go from K League 1 to the Premier League. So that may come into his thinking if Spurs do decide to make a move this summer.

It would be a big blow to Celtic to miss out. They have had amazing success signing players from the Asian market over the last couple of years. So there would be real hope at Parkhead that they had found another potential gem if they signed Kang.

Ultimately however, they are now in a position where they face a battle with the man they loved so dearly following his move to Tottenham.