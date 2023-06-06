Report: Tottenham could land the 'perfect defender in the making' for £35m











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Roma’s Roger Ibanez in recent months.

Speculation linking Spurs with the Brazilian goes back to last summer and has now resurfaced.

Sport Witness has relayed reports from Italy suggesting Tottenham are readying an approach for Ibanez.

The outlets also suggest that Spurs have a good chance of landing the 24-year-old due to Roma’s need to sell.

Gazzetta dello Sport noted how Ibanez’s sale could bring ‘important income’ to the club.

Tammy Abraham was expected to be Roma’s most profitable summer sale, but his injury has likely ruled that out.

Ibanez has Premier League suitors, ‘first and foremost Tottenham’.

He’s valued between €35m and €40m by Jose Mourinho’s side, added the outlet.

Sport Mediaset have also reported that Tottenham want the centre-back.

Apparently, Roma ‘urgently need’ to raise €30m (£26million) before June 30th to balance their books.

Therefore, they are ready to sell the Brazilian, which is obviously a boost for Spurs if true.

Roma reportedly want €40million (£35million) to sanction his sale, with Atletico Madrid in pursuit alongside Tottenham.

‘Once-in-a-generation’

Tottenham could certainly do with bolstering their ranks this summer, particularly in defence.

The Spurs back line has been far from watertight and led the side down far too often.

With that in mind, a player like Ibanez would be a great shout for Spurs.

In 2021, Chiesa Di Totti waxed lyrical about Ibanez in an in-depth scouting article.

“Strong? Yup. Fast? You bet. Technical? Mhmm,” they wrote.

“Roger Ibanez is the perfect defender in the making, and the second best U-23 player in Rome.”

They added that he “has what it takes to become a once-in-a-generation defender.”

It’ll be interesting to see how negotiations between clubs pan out.

Roma are seemingly desperate to sell, so in theory, they shouldn’t have too much leverage.

However, with Tottenham likely to have competitors, a bidding war could well break out.