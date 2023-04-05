Report: Tottenham blow as Arne Slot's release clause only becomes active in 2024











De Telegraaf’s latest report has revealed that Tottenham managerial candidate Arne Slot has a release clause which doesn’t become active until 2024.

Slot currently manages Eredivisie side Feyenoord. The Dutch publication revealed that he signed a contract extension in 2022. This contract runs until 2025 but has a release clause in it. With the release clause not being available until the summer of 2024, Feyenoord are in control.

The same report reveals that Arne Slot is one of three possible candidates that could take the job in North London.

The fee to take Slot before his release clause is available will no doubt be huge. Feyenoord will want to get the most possible out of him if he does want to leave.

Tottenham dealt blow as Arne Slot release clause isn’t active until 2024

Tottenham owner Daniel Levy has given himself some time as Cristian Stellini will currently be interim manager until the end of the season.

Feyenoord are flying in the Eredivisie at the moment. They current sit in first, with an eight point gap on Ajax in second place. With not many games left, the title is in Feyenoord and Slot’s hands.

No doubt Daniel Levy and Spurs fans will be keeping an eye on the division to see if Arne Slot has that winning mentality that the club have been missing for so long.

With lots of managers available out there, and a lot of coaches exceeding across Europe, Levy and Spurs fans will be hoping they can get a managerial change right.

Antonio Conte’s final days were embarrassing for the club following his rant at Southampton, and Levy will be looking to avoid this when he signs a new manager.

