Tottenham Hotspur’s bid for James Maddison is now imminent, with the Leicester City playmaker at the top of Ange Postecoglou’s wishlist during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Northern Echo, which suggests that neither Spurs or Newcastle want to meet the Foxes’ £60 million asking price for the attacking midfielder.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Leicester reportedly want James Maddison‘s future resolved as soon as possible. They are preparing for a year in the Championship. And the England international’s departure seems inevitable.

Tottenham bid for Maddison imminent

However, neither Tottenham or Newcastle want to meet Leicester’s demands for Maddison. And thus, both clubs believe that the asking price will drop over the summer.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The Northern Echo suggests that reports from the Daily Mail claiming that Spurs had made a £50 million bid for Maddison and Harvey Barnes were wide of the mark.

However, The Northern Echo reports that Tottenham’s bid for Maddison is imminent. Postecoglou views the 26-year-old as his number one target.

It feels like a chess match between all parties at this stage. And it will be fascinating to see how the situation plays out once a first bid is lodged.

Neither Tottenham or Newcastle will want to miss out. And as both are not willing to go towards Leicester’s asking price, it seems possible that a bidding war could break out.

Maddison is an ‘incredible‘ player so securing his signature would be a big boost for either Tottenham or Newcastle ahead of a crucial summer for both clubs.

There are likely to be plenty of twists and turns ahead before Maddison’s future is resolved. But it would appear that Spurs are about to make their first move.